WSU president gets five-year extension, with first-year pay cut

PULLMAN — Washington State University regents voted unanimously to renew President Kirk Schulz’s contract for another five years.
The deal, which was approved Friday, includes a self-imposed 10 percent pay reduction as well as the voluntary forfeiture of other bonuses and assets. His salary will remain set at $625,000, minus the 10 percent reduction through June 2021, according to the Spokesman-Review.
Schulz decided to accept the reduction in response to the continued fiscal upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He also turned down a $50,000 retention bonus installed in his original contract. He will also give up access to university-provided vehicles — another part of his original contract.
WSU will also sell a condominium in Seattle used to house university presidents when they visit the region.