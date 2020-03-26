Washington State University has postponed its in-person commencement ceremonies at all of its campuses because of concerns over the coronavirus.
WSU’s commencement exercises at Pullman have been rescheduled to Aug. 8.
The university will also hold its first systemwide commencement ceremony online May 9 to give students the opportunity to celebrate their achievements.
“We fully understand the disappointment you feel about the turn of events that has disrupted spring semester,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz in an email to students. “Commencement is without doubt one of the most cherished moments in the lives of new graduates and their loved ones. But protecting the health of our community remains the top priority in all of our decisions during this time.”
Schulz has asked people to email him at kirk.schulz@wsu.edu if they have ideas or suggestions for the online commencement ceremonies.
Schulz, Provost Bryan Slinker, Vice President of Affairs Mary Jo Gonzales and Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer Theresa Elliot-Cheslek will participate in a COVID-19 town hall meeting at 11 a.m. Friday. Those who want to participate can find the meeting online at experience.wsu.edu.