The Washington State University Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine has been awarded a nearly $750,000 grant to develop a new residency program at Pullman Regional Hospital.
The money will be used for start-up costs and is essentially the first step in creating a residency program in family medicine.
“There are a lot of administrative things that need to happen in order to start a residency program,” said Christina VerHeul, director of communications and marketing for the Spokane-based college. “None of these funds are to operationalize. We’ll need to secure that funding separately.”
The money will go toward creating curriculum, bringing in faculty members and undergoing an accreditation process, according to Jonathan Espenschied, associate dean for graduate medical education and continuing medical education.
Specifics, like the number of residents and the operational costs, are not yet known, but Espenschied said the goal is to have the program established in 2021.
Pullman Regional Hospital is a good place to launch the residency in part because of its location.
“My big focus is looking into rural and underserved areas,” Espenschied said.
Only 6 percent of graduate medical education and training programs in Washington are located east of the Cascades. About 43 percent of medical school graduates establish a practice in the state they graduate in. The number increases to 70 percent when a person completes both their undergraduate and graduate medical education in the state.
The program will hopefully mean physicians stay in the area, providing greater access to medical care.
“We are deeply committed to improving health care quality and access in rural and underserved communities in Washington, and a critical part of our commitment is creating residencies in these communities to increase the chance that students will remain there to practice medicine,” said John Tomkowiak, founding dean of the medical school. “This grant helps us take an important step toward increasing medical residencies in the communities where they are needed most.”
The grant was awarded to 27 residency programs nationwide through a competitive process.
The funds for the grant, awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration, will be allocated over a three-year period.
Medical students are required to complete a residency to practice as a physician.
The residency at Pullman Regional Hospital will be a three-year program.
During that time, the residents will spend most of their time at the hospital, although Espenschied said they may need to travel elsewhere to meet all the requirements, which depends in part on things like the type of patients being treated.
“The goal is to have as much time as we can in Pullman Regional Hospital and the surrounding area, but if we need to, we’ll go into other areas,” he said.
The cost of a residency program can range between $180,000 and $250,000 a year per resident, according to Espenschied.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.