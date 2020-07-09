Washington State University changed its housing agreements and will now provide a refund or a proportional credit if a public health order requires the school to vacate its residence halls because of COVID-19.
A previously issued addendum for the 2020-21 year stated residents would not be refunded if they were asked to leave student housing early.
“As you know, Washington State University received a considerable amount of comment regarding our WSU Pullman housing and dining contract addendum, which outlined expectations and responsibilities for students choosing to live in university-owned residence halls next fall,” said the university’s spokesman Phil Weiler in an email. “In response to these concerns, we have modified the addendum to provide clarity around our refund policy and under which circumstances refunds would be granted.”
First-year students received an email Tuesday outlining those changes. Those who have already signed the 2020-21 addendum do not have to sign and resubmit the updated version released this week.
Students still won’t be able to terminate their housing or dining contracts if other COVID-19-related changes to their education are implemented. That includes a switch to online classes, or other alterations to Pullman-based classes.
In the new addendum, WSU expanded its first-year live-in requirement exemption to include “financial and extraordinary hardship.” Freshmen at the university are required to stay on campus for their first year of college, unless a waiver is approved.
Students will also have until August 3 to cancel their housing contract without cancellation fees, which will give them time to view the revised fall 2020 schedule of classes that will be made available August 1.
According to the email sent to students, WSU housing and dining will remain open throughout the 2020-21 academic year. WSU will house fewer than 4,000 first-year students in its residence halls, or 2,000 fewer than normal, to comply with health and safety requirements mandated by the state.
Most students will be housed in single residence hall rooms.
They are required to wear masks or face coverings when not in a private room, and are expected to follow physical distancing guidelines.
The decreased capacity in the residence halls is predicted to account for a $20 million loss in revenue to the housing and dining operation, Weiler said. The housing and dining operations are self-supporting, not funded through tuition or other financial support from the university.
“WSU made extraordinary exceptions to provide refunds last semester,” Weiler said. “With the reduced occupancy next semester, the housing and dining budget will be extremely constrained.”
Last semester, WSU issued $11.8 million in refunds to students when the transition to distance learning was implemented.
