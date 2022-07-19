PULLMAN — Chief of Police Bill Gardner and Assistant Chief Steve Hansen have been reassigned while Washington State University conducts formal investigations into allegations of employee misconduct within the WSU Police Department.
Gardner and Hansen are still employed but are not actively involved in day-to-day operations in the department, said Phil Weiler, vice president of marketing and communications.
WSU said in a news release it is following its appropriate employee disciplinary procedures while it conducts its investigations. As part of these procedures, WSU named Dawn Daniels as acting police chief for its Pullman campus, and Victoria Murray as acting associate vice president for public safety.
Gardner serves as both the chief of police and associate vice president for public safety. Public safety covers more domains than just the police department. Parking and Transportation as well as Environmental Health and Safety report to and fall under the “broader public safety umbrella,” Weiler said. The university assigned the two roles to two people during the active investigation.
Daniels is a WSU police sergeant who will maintain day-to-day operations at the department, and Murray is the executive director for finance and administration, according to the news release.
Mike Larsen, captain at the department, is currently on vacation and is unavailable to fill this role. Daniels is the next person in the chain of command who was asked to take over, Weiler said. He added the university will determine if the acting police chief title will transfer to Larsen when he returns.
While disciplinary investigations are still active, WSU is withholding the names of individuals potentially involved in employee misconduct, to give the opportunity for due process, Weiler said. Once the investigations are concluded, WSU will be able to share more details about the issue and involved individuals, he added.
“My intention is that we will proactively show (this) information as soon as we can,” Weiler said. “The university is taking the appropriate steps based on the situation. I think people need to understand when the investigations are complete, what happened and what we’re doing to move forward.”