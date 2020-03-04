PULLMAN — Washington State University has hired a law firm to review the brief tenure of a former provost and executive vice president, including claims she was a target of sexist criticism.
The university said Monday that the Seattle law firm will begin its inquiry into the case of former provost Mitzi Montoya this week. WSU spokesman Phil Weiler said the inquiry has no fixed timeline.
The Spokesman-Review reported that Montoya reported directly to President Kirk Schulz and oversaw teaching and research across WSU campuses. She left the position in late September, less than two months after she was recruited from Oregon State University.
WSU administrators decided to launch the independent review this month after internal emails surfaced in news reports.
Her departure from the provost position was announced days later. She is now a tenured professor in WSU’s Carson College of Business and a special assistant to the college’s dean.
The university is searching for another provost who would start the job Aug. 1.