WSU graduate remembers her roots

Megan Lee says her upbringing in a small, rural town helped shape her future.
She grew up on a farm in Colville, Wash., where she raised steers to show at the fair and became a wildland firefighter.
Her father, Mick, was a pharmacist who often made home deliveries, although that task wasn’t listed in his job description.
“He went the extra mile for people,” Lee said. “I saw the shortcomings in health care just through what he did.”
The 22-year-old will graduate from Washington State University today with a degree in genetics and cell biology. Lee will attend WSU’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane this fall to become a doctor on a full-ride Air Force Health Professions Scholarship.
Much like her father, Lee wants to work in rural and underserved communities similar to Colville or Pullman.
But that goal won’t be realized for another 12 years.
After she graduates from the College of Medicine, Lee will first serve eight years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force, where she’ll most likely be a doctor on a base somewhere.
Lee, who completed three years as an Air Force ROTC cadet at WSU, will be the first in her family to join the military. She joined ROTC her sophomore year after she completed one year on WSU’s rowing team.
“ROTC has more of an emphasis on academics, which was hard to maintain a focus on when I was rowing,” Lee said. “It fit with my future goals better.”
Lee was named the Cadet of the Year and a Scholastic Excellence Cadet in 2019. During her time at WSU, she was also a student ambassador, a teaching assistant, and volunteered at senior care facilities and the Whitman County Humane Society.
She also job-shadowed at various hospitals and clinics, with the majority of her time spent under Dr. Stephanie Fosback, another Colville native, who works at the Palouse Medical Clinic in Pullman. She later became a research assistant and grant coordinator for Fosback.
“(Fosback) is by far my greatest mentor,” Lee said. “It was her and her family that led me to Pullman. If I wasn’t here, I wouldn’t be involved in ROTC, have a future in the Air Force, or be going to the medical school I’m going to.”
Her senior year changed once WSU switched to online courses. In-person classes were canceled earlier this year because of concerns related to the coronavirus, but Lee adapted.
“The only thing I guess is kind of a bummer is there will be no in-person ceremony or an Air Force commissioning,” Lee said. “It would have been a fun deal for my parents (Mick and Karen Lee).”
The hardest part of her remote learning experience was finding a reliable internet connection since she lived on a farm 10 miles outside of Pullman, where she took care of 26 horses in lieu of rent.
Today she’ll move to Spokane to start the next leg of her journey.
Lee plans to watch the virtual graduation ceremony with her boyfriend, Orin Faubion, who she met at the WSU human cadaver lab. He also aspires to be a doctor in the Air Force.
WSU’s virtual graduation
Washington State University will hold its first-ever systemwide virtual graduation celebration today. The event officially starts at 10 a.m., but the broadcast will feature memories of graduating seniors at 9:45 a.m.
The live celebration will be broadcast through the university’s Experience WSU website online at experience.wsu.edu.
During the event, WSU President Kirk Schulz will confer degrees to the graduating class.
WSU plans to hold a formal in-person commencement ceremony on the Pullman campus Aug. 8.