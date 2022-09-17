Washington State University reported this week that fall enrollment dropped by 7.7% this semester, reflecting lingering effects of the global pandemic, a strong job market and other challenges to universities across the country.

Census figures at the University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College won’t be available until Oct. 15, which is the colleges’ official census day, university spokesmen said Friday. Logan Fowler of LCSC added, however, that new degree-seeking students were up 3.15% as of the 10th day of the fall semester. Dual credit registrations are still being processed, Fowler said.

