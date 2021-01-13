Washington State University Extension in the Blue Mountain region and the Columbia County Weed Board will be co-hosts for a regional Weed Management and Cereal Grain Conference on Zoom later this month.
The conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Jan. 28. There is no charge to participate in the conference. Five Washington State Department of Agriculture and five Oregon Department of Ag pesticide recertification credits have been applied for.
Participants must sign into the meeting and register between 8:45-9 a.m. Jan. 28. They must be present for the entire presentation to receive credits and verification will occur periodically throughout the seminar. Participants are asked to contact their local county extension office for the Zoom link and additional program information before Jan. 28.
Topics for the conference include “Washington State Noxious Weed Board Update” (Mary Fee, State Noxious Weed Control Board), “WSDA Pesticide Seasonal Reminders and Updates” (Ethan Estalilla, WSDA Pesticide investigator), “Use of Biological Controls and Insects as part of an Integrated Weed Management Program” (Paul Brusven, Nez Perce Biocontrol Center coordinator), “Hessian Fly Management in Spring Wheat” (Mike Pumphrey, WSU spring wheat breeder) and “Integrated Weed Control in Cereal Grain Systems” (Aaron Esser, WSU Adams County Extension).
More information and the Zoom link is available by contact the WSU Asotin County Extension at (509) 243-2009.