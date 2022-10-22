Employees, contractors and volunteers at Washington State University will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Nov. 1.
According to a news release, the university has seen success in COVID-19 vaccination attempts. The decision to lift vaccination mandates was in alignment with Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement to end remaining COVID-19 emergency orders and the state of emergency in Washington.
The governor declared a little more than a year ago that public employees in Washington had to be vaccinated, said Phil Weiler, vice president of marketing and communications at WSU. So when Inslee opted to lift these requirements, WSU decided to do the same, Weiler added.
Weiler said though the mandate will be lifted in most settings, there are certain employment situations where vaccines will still be required. Faculty members who work in clinical and health care settings will still need to be vaccinated.
The university’s vaccine mandate led to the dismissal of some WSU employees last October, the most prominent being football coach Nick Rolovich.
WSU will continue requiring students to be vaccinated for the rest of the academic year. Weiler said there are a couple of reasons for this decision, including the fact many students on the Pullman campus live in congregate housing, where a virus could more easily spread. Another reason is students attending classes are already immunized, and the university feels it’s best to address this COVID-19 policy at the end of the academic year.
“When we finish classes in May, we’ll take a step back and decide whether we want to continue to have mandatory vaccinations in place for students,” Weiler said. “We’ll evaluate whether it makes sense to keep it in place or not then.”
The university strongly encourages the community to follow recommendations provided by the CDC and Washington State Department of Health, including receiving or updating COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the news release.
More information on WSU’s vaccination policy is available at bit.ly/3MVanlL.
Region adds three virus deaths this week
Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported by health officials in the region this week.
There was one death apiece in Latah, Idaho and Asotin counties. The deaths in Latah and Idaho counties were both men, one in his 60s and one in his 80s, and the Asotin County death was a woman between the ages of 25 and 35. The Asotin County woman died in August, but autopsy results identifying COVID-19 as the cause of her death weren’t returned until Thursday, according to a Washington Health Department official.
Asotin County also added two coronavirus deaths to its total during the week of Oct. 8-14 that weren’t reported to the Tribune until this week.
The eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington added 130 new cases of COVID-19 this week (which includes some late-reported Asotin County cases). That official number doesn’t include cases confirmed with home tests.
Below are the region’s weekly COVID-19 totals in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 29 — 41 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 6 — 65 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 13 — 116 cases, 1 death.
Week ending May 20 — 214 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending May 27 — 199 cases, 1 death.
Week ending June 3 — 240 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending June 10 — 175 cases, 0 deaths.
Two-week period ending June 24 — 453 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 1 — 221 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Six days ending July 7 — 202 cases, 1 death.
Eight days ending July 15 — 279 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending July 22 — 241 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 29 — 203 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending Aug. 5 — 195 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Aug. 12 — 196 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Aug. 19 — 183 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Aug. 26 — 204 cases, 4 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 2 — 158 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Sept. 9 — 188 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 16 — 183 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Sept. 23 — 210 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Sept. 30 — 189 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Oct. 7 — 120 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending Oct. 14 — 91 cases, 1 death (Asotin County numbers not included).
Week ending Oct. 21 — 130 cases, 5 deaths (includes some late-reported Asotin County figures).
Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com or on Twitter @Emily_A_Pearce. The Tribune's Matt Baney contributed to this report.