PULLMAN — Parking will be restricted in parts of the College Hill core area in Pullman next week during Washington State University’s Thanksgiving break, so the city can complete seasonal maintenance tasks.
According to a news release from the Pullman Police Department, the area spans south of Stadium Way, east of Grand Avenue, north of Maiden Lane and Oak Street, and west of the WSU campus.
Vehicles found parked on the following streets between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday will be cited and towed:
Northeast Colorado Street from Northeast D Street to Northeast Opal Street.
Northeast Campus Street from Northeast Opal Street to Northeast B Street.
Northeast B Street from Northeast Colorado Street to Northeast California Street.
Northeast California Street from Northeast B Street to Northeast Ruby Street.
Northeast Maiden Lane from Northeast Whitman Street to Northeast Opal Street.
Northeast D Street from Northeast Colorado Street to Northeast Alpha Road.
Northeast C Street from Northeast Colorado Street to Northeast Alpha Road.
Northeast A Street from Northeast Colorado Street to California Street.
Maple Street from Campus to Northeast Colorado Street.
Northeast Linden Street from Northeast B Street to Northeast Monroe Street.
WSU Transportation Services will provide alternative parking options in the southeast corner of the gravel Blue 1 lot across from the South Fairway Intramural Fields. Anyone who plans to leave a vehicle in the lot over the break is asked to notify WSU Transportation Services by sending their name, WSU ID number, license plate number and state, make and color of vehicle and personal contact information to transportation@wsu.edu. A permit will not be required.
The restrictions will also be in place for winter break from Dec. 16 to Jan. 10, and for spring break from March 16-20.