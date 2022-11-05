A Washington State University police sergeant who was accused of engaging in sexual activity while on duty submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday, according to a WSU news release.

The WSU Police Department has experienced a tumultuous year after receiving two internal investigations from the university regarding sexual harassment. These investigations have since concluded, finding former WSU Police Sgt. Matt Kuhrt violated WSU policies regarding sexual harassment, improperly used university resources and violated policies in the department’s conduct manual, according to a news release.

