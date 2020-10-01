WSU classes to stay online in spring

PULLMAN — Most Washington State University courses will continue to be delivered online during the spring semester.
The plan for spring semester courses will be similar to the current fall semester on the Pullman campus where, with some exceptions, most courses are being held virtually, WSU Provost Elizabeth Chilton said.
“For the spring, right now we’re going to do the same exception process, where most of our large lecture classes will continue to be offered remotely; but then there’ll be an exemption process that’s run through my office for the kinds of the instruction that really just cannot be done well remotely,” Chilton said Wednes-day during an online COVID-19 town hall.
The exception process is dependent on factors like proper personal protective equipment, social distancing, testing protocols, the number of COVID-19 cases in the community and state and local COVID-19 guidelines.
Dozens of classes, such as veterinary medicine classes, engineering labs and fine arts courses, are held in person across WSU’s campuses, while most other courses are online.
Chilton said the university needs to ensure it can accommodate students who get sick or are exposed to the coronavirus.
WSU will release the Pullman spring course schedule to students in mid-October, and it will indicate which classes will be held remotely or in person.
Theresa Elliot-Cheslek, the school’s chief human resource officer, said the university hasn’t made a decision about the possibility of furloughs outside the athletics department, where noncontracted employees must take furloughs.
“Currently the university is still continuing to evaluate the budget situation and making those final decisions as to what impacts we will all need to take and what actions are the appropriate ones, including furloughs,” she said. “So at this point that’s still undecided as how those should be applied.”
She added that WSU isn’t offering employees incentives for early retirement.
Starting this week, voluntary COVID-19 testing is available for all asymptomatic WSU employees free of charge until Nov. 20. The National Guard will administer tests at different locations in Pullman until Nov. 20. More information is available at hrs.wsu.edu/covid-19/covid-19-testing/.
Employees with COVID-19 symptoms should contact their health care providers to seek care, said Kendra Wilkins-Fontenot, WSU’s director of disability services and labor relations.
Ann Monroe, of WSU Human Resource Services, said the university’s health insurance plan will cover employees’ tests if they are experiencing symptoms. It also will cover their treatment if they test positive.
Wilkins-Fontenot said that, as a result of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed in March, full-time employees who are parents can have as many as 12 weeks of time off to care for children. This includes parents of children who are learning from home because their schools are closed or only open part of the week.
Employees who have been exposed to COVID-19 and are told to quarantine or isolate may be eligible for as many as 80 hours of paid leave as part of the federal act. Wilkins-Fontenot said the university can work with employees to find other options if they aren’t eligible for this leave.
If an employee has to care for someone in their household who has COVID-19, they also may be eligible for as many as 80 hours of paid leave.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.