WSU Board of Regents reduces mandatory fees

The Washington State University Board of Regents reduced some of the mandatory fees students at the Pullman campus have to pay during the fall and spring semesters at its Friday meeting.
The board voted to not collect $25 of the $279 student and activities fee in the coming spring semester, which will result in a $478,000 decrease in allocations to various groups on campus.
The regents also reduced the Chinook Student Center fee this fall semester by $5, the student health fee by $40 for the spring semester and the student recreation fee by $5 for the spring semester.
Phil Weiler, the vice president of marketing and communications, said the fee reductions may not be as drastic as some students hoped for, but he said the student-led governing committees that establish the fee amounts weighed the decisions thoroughly before passing on their recommendations to the board for approval.
“What it means to me is there are a lot of fees the committees decided are important to serve the needs of the student body regardless of if we are in person or going to school virtually,” Weiler said.
The reductions happened after students voiced concerns that they were paying for services they couldn’t utilize after WSU switched to remote instruction in March.
In August, WSU told students that it would defer any decisions regarding the mandatory fees until the student-led committees could be included in those conversations. Those groups submitted their recommendations this fall, which were all approved by the board.
Weiler explained the mandatory fees are implemented by the students themselves.
“Lots of times when students see the word ‘fee’ they think it’s imposed by the university, when in fact it’s their own fellow classmates that have the ability to vote on those things,” Weiler said. “It (covers) a pretty broad array of services and ultimately it’s up to the students to decide what is important to them and they can choose to make changes (to the fee structure).”
Fee reductions were also approved on the WSU Tri-Cities campus.
In other board news:
The regents took action to establish a new Department of Community and Behavioral Health within its Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane. The move renames the existing, but inactive, department of health policy and administration to better align the college’s administrative structure with best practices.
The board voted to codify an emergency rulemaking order that went into effect earlier this year on undergraduate housing requirements.
The change gave first-year students at WSU who were previously required to live in university-owned buildings more flexibility to stay and learn at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Both of the board of regents meetings that took place Thursday and Friday can be viewed on YouTube on WSU’s channel.
