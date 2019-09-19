PULLMAN — The Washington State University Board of Regents will meet today and Friday in the Compton Union Building on the Pullman campus.
Today’s schedule includes a series of committee meetings, which begin at 1:15 p.m., and are followed by an executive session at 4:30 p.m.
On Friday, the meeting, held in room 204 of the CUB, will begin at 8 a.m.
Friday’s agenda items include:
The establishment of a Bachelor of Arts in human biology.
Budget approval for phase 2 of the Global Animal Health building on the Pullman campus. The $61.3 million project is expected to be completed by January 2021. The building will house the Paul G. Allen School for Global Animal Health disease detection and surveillance program.
Approval of the 2020 State Supplemental Operating Budget Request, which asks for almost $1.6 million biennially to further an initiative focused on best soil health management practices.
Approval of the 2020 State Supplemental Capital Budget Request, which asks for $4 million for the design of the WSU Vancouver Life Sciences Building.
The board will also establish its 2020 meeting schedule and adopt the president’s 2019-20 goals and objectives.
The full agenda and corresponding materials can be found online at regents.wsu.edu/meeting-dates.