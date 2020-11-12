Washington State University announced it will implement a comprehensive COVID-19 testing program for the coming spring semester to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
The plan, released earlier this week, includes various testing procedures, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine measures, as well as mandatory facial coverings and measures like temperature checks.
“This effort will identify and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in the WSU Pullman community, (including) the university’s residential campus, the broader Pullman population, and students and faculty involved in clinical programs and patient subject research in Spokane,” the testing plan states.
The multi-pronged approach will require arrival screening testing for students who live in university-owned housing or those who work on campus, as well as students who participate in sports, take in-person classes or those planning to use WSU facilities.
Students will have to show proof of a negative test in order to enter a university building on the Pullman campus for the first time.
AS many as 3,000 students are expected to move into on-campus housing in Pullman, which may require testing 800 students a day during the move-in period, according to a news release. To help meet the demand, WSU has partnered with community organizations to help collect and process samples.
Students who live in university-owned housing will have to self-quarantine until they receive their test results, which should be available within 48 hours. If a student who lives in a university-owned building tests positive, they will be moved into isolation housing provided by WSU for a minimum of 10 days.
Students who live off campus are also encouraged to participate in the arrival screenings once they return from winter break.
Along with the free arrival testing, WSU will provide voluntary screening tests at no cost for students and staff throughout the semester.
“Students should anticipate a request for participation in two additional screening tests during the spring semester, in addition to any targeted testing that may occur,” according to the document.
WSU plans to do targeted screening testing through wastewater or sewage sampling to help pinpoint potential outbreaks on the Pullman campus and in the community.
The university will continue to require students, staff members and visitors to fill out a form to show they’re not currently experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms before they go to any of its campuses through the spring semester.
Most of WSU’s classes will continue to be taught remotely, with only limited in-person classes available.
“Our testing plan for the Spring 2021 semester is guided by the scientific expertise of our faculty and staff, the strength of our community partnerships and valuable lessons learned during this ongoing pandemic,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in the news release. “But plans only get us so far, and we’re counting on the WSU community to stick to the plan and to continue following public health guidelines.”
In August, the Whitman County Health Department said a spike in cases in the Pullman area was attributed to the return of WSU students.
Tomtas may be contacted at jotmtas@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.