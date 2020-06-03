PULLMAN — Washington State University released a statement Monday regarding the recent tragedies of African Americans being killed by police in which the university promises to release a report on WSU police arrest rates.
WSU says it must consider its own role in systemic racism and accepting racial violence.
“When our actions are informed by the truth of others, we can move forward, together, courageously and realize the aspirations of racial and social justice,” the statement says. “Only then can we begin to create an authentic space from which to proceed.”
The statement, addressed to WSU students, faculty and staff, was signed by President Kirk Schulz and 17 other WSU administrators.
The death of George Floyd, as well as others killed by police, presents “recent and stark reminder and memorial of the ugliness of historic, systemic inequality,” the statement says.
The statement says that as an “intellectual community committed to learning and seeking truth,” WSU must look at its own failures.
“In that spirit, we soon will release a report from an investigation into WSU police arrest rates that illustrates we have much work to do,” the statement says. “We, like Bill Gardner, chief of university police, are committed to confronting this issue and will, in dialogue with the WSU community, work toward a just solution.”
The statement did not include a date for the release of that report.