MOSCOW — A motor home collided with an unloaded logging truck at milepost 32 on Idaho Highway 8 Friday night shortly after 5 p.m., sending two people to Gritman Medical Center, Idaho State Police said.
The crash happened in the eastbound lane when a 1979 Dodge motor home driven by Andrew J. Jackson, no hometown given, drove left of center and collided with an unloaded Lowery Logging truck driven by Cody R. Lockman, no hometown given.
Jackson and a passenger, Jeremy Frye, no hometown given, were taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, where they were treated and released for their injuries. The accident temporarily blocked the eastbound lane.
The accident is under investigation.