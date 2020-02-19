Wreck on U.S. Highway 95

An ambulance speeds away as a Lewiston Police Department officer inspects damage to a silver 2007 Ford Mustang that was involved in a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 95 in North Lewiston on Tuesday evening. Cornelius J. Mcallaster, 24, of Lapwai, was traveling northbound when he rear-ended an orange 2019 Dodge Journey driven by Jacqueline K. Zimmerman, 49, of Juliaetta, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Zimmerman lost control of her vehicle, causing it to cross into the southbound lane and come to rest on the shoulder of the road. Mcallaster’s vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest in the northbound lanes. Zimmerman was wearing her seat belt and was treated and released at the scene. Mcallaster was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle and taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. He was listed in critical condition, according to a St. Joe’s nursing supervisor.