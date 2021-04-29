Members of the Lewiston Fire Department and an Idaho State Police trooper carry a man up a steep embankment Wednesday afternoon, after he was removed from a vehicle that rolled down an embankment off of the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 95 on the Lewiston Hill. Firefighters and medical personnel used a pulley system to stabilize the medical board the man was being carried on. The car rear-ended a semitruck while driving north on U.S. Highway 95 around 12:20 p.m., then rolled back down the hill and off the highway. Both passengers in the car were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center. The driver of the semitruck was uninjured.
