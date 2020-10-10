An early Friday morning crash knocked down a powerline, closed a road and led to a manhunt that ended in an arrest Friday afternoon.
A 2018 Ford Focus driving too fast while eastbound on Tammany Creek Road left the roadway near Rosenkrantz Road, went through a power pole support line, careened end over end and landed on its top in a field.
The accident happened at about 7 a.m. There were three people in the car when the accident occurred, but two adult males fled the scene, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Svancara said.
Tammany Creek Road had to be closed between Lucky Lane and Rosenkrantz Road because of a downed powerline.
A juvenile female was at the scene and was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries. “She was pretty banged up,” Svancara said.
Todd A. Smith, 26, of Lewiston, was located on Rodeo Lane after the crash. He was taken to St. Joe’s with minor injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital and arrested on an unrelated warrant for possession of marijuana, Svancara said.
Law enforcement searched for a man wearing a black shirt, black pants and carrying a backpack. Kristopher Rawson, 37, of Lewiston, was found and arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Friday. He is being held on an obstruction charge, Svancara said. Deputies do not know why he fled the scene.
A crew from Avista replaced power poles that were damaged because of the wreck and the road was reopened shortly before noon Friday.