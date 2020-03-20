Wreck on Levee Bypass

A man is transported to an ambulance after being removed from an SUV that was involved in a head-on collision on the U.S. Highway 12 Levee Bypass on Thursday afternoon in Lewiston. The wreck sent three people to the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Howard Korr, 66, and passenger Marilyn Larson, 70, both of Clarkston, were traveling east on the Levee Bypass in a 2016 Ford Explorer when Vasiliy Buronov, 25, of Spokane, was driving west and crossed the center line on a curve, striking the Ford head-on in a 2013 Ram Cargo Van while he looked at a map on his cellphone, according to a Lewiston Police Department news release. Buronov was charged with a misdemeanor for inattentive driving. The Levee Bypass was closed for two hours from D Street to Fifth Street.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

