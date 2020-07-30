Wreck near Spalding

Three vehicles that were involved in a wreck sit in the south lane of U.S. Highway 95 west of the bridge that leads to Spalding on Wednesday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital, according to an Idaho State Police dispatcher. All the vehicles were cleared from the road about two hours after the wreck.

 August Frank/Tribune

Three vehicles that were involved in a wreck sit in the south lane of U.S. Highway 95 west of the bridge that leads to Spalding on Wednesday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital, according to an Idaho State Police dispatcher. All the vehicles were cleared from the road about two hours after the wreck.

Tags

Recommended for you