Wreck near Red Wolf Bridge Crossing

A man looks at the aftermath of a collision between a truck and a sedan at the north end of the Red Wolf Crossing Bridge along State Route 128 in Clarkston on Wednesday afternoon. There were no reported injuries from the crash at 3:15 p.m. near the north end of the Red Wolf Bridge in Whitman County. John Wilson, of Lewiston, was driving a 2013 Black Hyundai Veloster north on the bridge when he stopped at the stop sign and turned west on Wawawai Road and was struck by an eastbound Red 2020 Ford F-350 hauling a loaded trailer driven by James Gilchrist, of Colfax, according to the Clarkston Police Department. Wilson was cited for failing to yield the right of way. Gilchrist swerved to avoid the collision. Both vehicles had to be towed away from the scene of the accident. Clarkston police handled the accident because there were no Washington State Patrol officers nor Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies in the area at the time of the wreck.
