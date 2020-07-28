OROFINO — Two people were hospitalized Monday following a single-vehicle wreck at milepost 48 on U.S. Highway 12.
According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened about 10:40 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies and the Orofino ambulance responded to the wreck, which involved a 16-year-old male, who was the driver and who wasn’t named in the news release, and Sarkisian Farnham, 44, of Kamiah, who was the passenger.
Both were taken to Clearwater Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, the news release said. The investigation of the crash is continuing.