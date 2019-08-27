First responders and others take stock at the site of a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 12 near Myrtle on Monday. Dale L. McCargar, 75, of Thornton, Colo., was riding a red 2010 Honda motorcycle eastbound around noon Monday when he failed to maintain his lane, drove off the shoulder and overcorrected, which caused him to wreck, according to an Idaho State Police news release. McCargar was wearing a helmet and was airlifted to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. The highway was blocked for two and a half hours. McCargar was in fair condition at St. Joe’s on Monday evening, a nursing supervisor said.