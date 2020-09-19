Wreck near Lapwai

A pickup is seen abutted against a hillside near the 25300 block of Thunder Hill Road near Lapwai on Friday afternoon. The wreck, which occurred around 1 p.m., involved one vehicle, which was carrying multiple minors. No serious injuries were reported at the scene of the wreck and no one was transported to local hospitals. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
