Wreck in Lewiston Orchards

Lewiston Police Department officers talk at the scene where a 2017 Dodge pickup truck struck a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle on the 400 block of Thain Road. The driver of the pickup, Kenneth Morris, 67, of Kennewick, was traveling north on Thain Road when he attempted to turn left into the Maverik gas station when he struck the motorcycle, driven by Zachary Doyle, 31, of Clarkston, according to a Lewiston Police Department news release. Both men were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Thain Road was closed for about three hours while the wreck was investigated by the Major Collision Investigation Team. The investigation is ongoing. Witnesses are asked to contact Sgt. Craig Roberts at (208) 746-0171.
