Wreck in Clarkston

An ambulance and firetruck respond to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at 18th Avenue and Hillyard Drive in Clarkston on Thursday. Multiple people involved in the crash were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, according to a Whitcom emergency dispatch. The wreck happened at about 3:30 p.m., and both vehicles were eventually towed away. No other details were provided.

 August Frank/Tribune

An ambulance and firetruck respond to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at 18th Avenue and Hillyard Drive in Clarkston on Thursday. Multiple people involved in the crash were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, according to a Whitcom emergency dispatch. The wreck happened at about 3:30 p.m., and both vehicles were eventually towed away. No other details were provided.