Wreck east of Lewiston

Idaho State Police troopers investigate the scene of a one-car crash along U.S. Highway 95 east of Lewiston on Monday afternoon. The 2015 Subaru Forester was driven by Sharon McFall, 75, according to an ISP dispatcher. McFall suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. According to authorities at the scene, the vehicle was headed northbound on U.S. Highway 95, swerved off the road and into the embankment where construction workers were laying fiber optic cables along the roadside.