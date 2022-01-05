The collection of wreaths from the graves of veterans at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston will be delayed until Jan. 22, according to organizer Shelley Williams.
The graves were decorated as part of the Wreaths Across America program last month. The pickup had been scheduled for Saturday, but is being postponed because of weather conditions and the safety of volunteers, according to an email from Williams.
Collection is now scheduled for noon Jan. 22. Those with questions may call Vineland Cemetery at (509) 758-8761.