Volunteers with the nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America, in conjunction with the Vineland Cemetery, will place individual flags around Clarkston in honor of Memorial Day.
Volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Vineland Cemetery office to receive maps, flags and location assignments. Flags will be placed both today and starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers will return at 9 a.m. Tuesday for flag removal.
Masks are suggested for those who are not fully vaccinated. Questions may be directed to cemetery staff at (508) 758-8761 or Sherry Domaskin at (703) 477-2226.
A program celebrating the 2021 theme for Wreaths Across America, “Live Up to Their Legacy,” is scheduled for noon Dec. 18, and volunteers are being sought. Donations of $15 per wreath can be mailed to Ray and Sherry Domaskin at 1911 Golfview Drive, Clarkston, WA 99403.