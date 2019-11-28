A group planning Wreaths Across America events in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have set Tuesday as the deadline for contributions to the event.
Wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston and Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston on Dec. 14, which is National Wreaths Across America Day.
The group organizing the valley events is seeking wreath sponsors. They are asking $15 per wreath. Wreaths can be purchased at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Those who have questions can contact Doug Welch at (208) 503-0208.