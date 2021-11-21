The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Veterans Council will host the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony at 9 a.m. Dec. 18 at Lewis Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Wreath donations will be accepted through Nov. 30. For more information visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.
There will also be a wreath-laying event at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston at noon Dec. 18. The group organizing that event is seeking donations and volunteers to help place the wreaths. Those interested may call the cemetery at (509) 758-8761 or Sherry Domaskin at (703) 477-2226.