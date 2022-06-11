Whenever I visit my younger son, Danny, in Southern California, we get up early in the morning, head down to the local coffee shop, order our drinks, go out and sit on the patio in the warm Southern California sunshine (even in February) and get into a heated discussion about global economic dynamics.
Isn’t that what you talk about with your adult children?
Actually, it’s Danny who talks about global economic dynamics. I live in Grangeville. I only know the stores in town.
But he works for a company that makes optical lasers and has offices and business partners around the world. One time, I was visiting while Danny was on an internet call with the man in South Korea who owns the Samsung company.
“Ask him, ‘How do I change the background on my cell phone,’ ” I whispered to Danny. He brushed me away impatiently with a frown on his face, indicating that I was being Annoying Mom — again.
Our coffee shop discussions revolve around the benefits of having workers and doing business around the world, versus keeping your business at home.
Because of our different perspectives I, obviously, support the hometown theory. I know that shopping at home as much as possible supports your neighbors who need jobs who can then buy things and pay taxes that support schools, hospitals, roads, etc
Danny, on the other hand, thinks a company should go where it can find the workers who can do the highly technical jobs that the business requires at the least — or at least most reasonable — cost.
It’s a debate we never fully resolve, partly because I don’t know enough about the subject and partly because by the time we finish discussing it, my coffee’s cold.
But I do know that last week when my computer was struck by lightning and fried, all I had to do was call John, the local computer guy, who came over that very morning, took my computer to his shop and fixed it within four days.
That’s the advantage of patronizing a hometown business. People know you, they help you out as quickly as they can and they deal fairly because that’s what you have to do in a small town to stay in business.
Who knows whether I could have gotten Mr. Samsung from South Korea to fly all the way to Grangeville just to help me out. He didn’t even answer my question about the phone background.