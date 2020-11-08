U.K. and EU vow to ‘redouble efforts’ on post-Brexit trade deal
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Union’s executive arm agreed Saturday to stay in contact as their negotiating teams step up efforts to conclude a post-Brexit trade deal between the U.K. and the European Union before time runs out.
With less than two months to go before the U.K. exits the EU’s economic orbit, a spokesman at Johnson’s Downing Street office said the negotiating teams would “redouble efforts to reach a deal” when talks resume in London on Monday.
The spokesman said Johnson told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a Saturday telephone call that “significant differences” remain despite “some progress” in the negotiators’ recent discussions.
In a similar sounding statement, Von der Leyen noted some progress as well as “large differences” in the trade talks, adding that the negotiating teams will “continue working hard” to secure a deal.
Bolsonaro critic, indicted in Brazil, says case is slander
BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazilian digital influencer Felipe Neto has been indicted by Rio de Janeiro’s state police for alleged corruption of minors, prompting concern the critic of President Jair Bolsonaro may be the target of retribution for political reasons.
Police charged Neto on Nov. 5 “for sharing material inappropriate for children and adolescents on his YouTube channel” without establishing age ratings for content and language, following a dispatch from Bolsonaro’s Justice Ministry, according to a police statement late Friday night.
Neto, who TIME magazine recently named one of the world’s 100 most influential people, tweeted that the indictment is based on slanderous claims from militant Bolsonaro supporters.
Amazon fires cause Brazil’s CO2 emissions to jump amid pandemic
BRASILIA, Brazil — Forest fires have sent carbon dioxide emissions soaring in Brazil over the past two years, undermining efforts by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to restore the country’s environmental credentials.
Emissions jumped 10 percent in 2019, Bolsonaro’s first year in office, following a decade of small declines or stagnation, according to a report published Friday by Observatorio do Clima, a network of Brazilian environmental organizations. Preliminary data show the new trend accelerating as much as 20 percent in 2020, even as the pandemic curbs the amount of CO2 being produced by transportation and industrial activity across the globe, the group has warned.
The environment ministry didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.