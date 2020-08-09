In 1946, the War Department and U.S. Navy published honor rolls of all U.S. military personnel who died during World War II.
The lists included 305 individuals from southeastern Washington and north central Idaho. In honor of their sacrifice, their names are printed below. However, the information is incomplete and in some respects inaccurate. The city and state cited for Navy and Marine Corps personnel, for example, was “determined solely by the residence of the next of kin,” according to the Navy records. The Army and Army Air Force personnel, by contrast, are listed by state and county based on information from the service members themselves or, absent that, on the next of kin or forwarding address they provided.
In either case, people may be listed with an incorrect city or county. Similarly, there are multiple instances where the spelling used by the War Department and Navy disagrees with spelling used in casualty lists published in the Lewiston Tribune at that time.
The honor rolls also don’t include servicemen who died from disease or accidents that weren’t in the line of duty, and don’t include civilian casualties such as Red Cross personnel. Despite these shortcomings, the names can serve as a starting point for local groups looking for information about hometown heroes. The complete honor rolls can be accessed online at the National Archives website, at archives.gov/research/military/ww2. Another way families can ensure that their loved ones are listed accurately is to register them with the World War II Memorial, which is maintained by the National Parks Service.
Steve Juve of Clarkston, whose father enlisted in the Army Air Forces in 1943, noted that the memorial has an unofficial “Registry of Remembrances” online database, where people can provide some basic information about those who served. In an April 9 email that prompted today’s 75th anniversary story, Juve said it’s “important to encourage friends and family to honor their WWII veteran by registering them. The purpose (of the registery) is to accumulate as much information as possible directly from veterans, or from the friends and families of the veterans.”
U.S. Army and Army Air Forces Honor Roll
Idaho
Clearwater County
Ball, Edwin C.; Corbett, Arnold; Dennison, Arthur N.; Dickinson, Charles S.; Dinnison, Walter L.; Dungen, William A.; Eatmon, John C.; Gibbins, Lloyd R.; Gorino, Joseph Jr.; Hughes, Walter M.; Hyland, Kenneth L.; Jewell, James C.; Johnson, Wilford C.; Kachelmier, Joseph J.; Marshall, Jack J.; Michels, Theodore J.; Miles, Howard C.; Pierson, Glen C.; Pinson, Harry A.; Rambeau, Buddy; Swain, Roy; Swann, Herrschell W.; Teed, Seymour; Vigue, Donald J.; Vondrasek, Leland F.; Wittman, Henry O.; Wylie, Gerrard E.
Idaho County
Amera, Alvin; Blaikie, William T. Jr.; Bovey, Ralph H.; Byrne, Leonard M.; Case, Dale R.; Cash, Morris W.; Cone, Paul J.; Cooper, Everett; Cravens, Jesse A.; Crooks, Richard N.; Edwards, Burnum S.; Gilbert, George P.; Heitter, Cecil M.; Hill, Donald H.; Hindman, Melbourne D.; Holt, Robert B.; Nelson, Charles A.; Nelson, Lester L.; Price, Theodore W.; Reeve, Virgil E.; Strauss, Dick D.; Thomas, Curtis F.; Vedder, Norbert F.; Wisenor, Melvin H.
Latah County
Austin, Harold S.; Baker, Wayne G.; Beauchene, Albert J.; Bennett, Gene Y.; Bezold, Theodore J. Jr.; Bogar, Cedric L.; Boyd, James A.; Davidson, Edgar A.; Dresher, James J.; Erickson, Glen H.; Fiscus, Shirley H.; Fisk, Harold R.; Flieger, Gilbert A.; Frei, Martin C.; Garrelts, Robert H.; Garrett, Thomas D.; Gau, Harold R.; Griffin, Alfred T.; Groseclose, Robert D.; Hamilton, Orvle C.; Hasfurther, Lloyd G.; Hengen, Henry W.; Hoidal, Ernest I.; Holland, Joseph J. Jr.; Hopper, Allen J.; Jenks, David L.; Johnson, George H.; Judd, Cale E.; Keatts, Robert N.; Knight, Wesley B.; Kochevar, Jack; Labine, Ila R.; Lind, Oscar W.; Lindgren, William F.; Lough, Clifford R.; Lyon, Alfred J.; Miller, Alvah J.; Miller, Wilbur O.; Monroe, William E.; Mortenson, John M.; Nagle, William F.; Nye, Ernest W.; Purdy, Jay L.; Robertson, Cody G.; Ryan, Paul E.; Shaffer, Clifford L.; Steensma, Arnold L.; Thompson, Charles C.; Thompson, Harold T.; Tierney, Michael J.; Tietz, Adolph M.; Weber, Jack I.; West, Cecil W.; Woods, Robert H.
Lewis County
Brown, Walter C.; Bubel, Fritz L.; Clark, Emray F.; Curtiss, Willard J.; Gibler, Clinton W.; Harlow, Robert P.; Kipp, Adam E.; Lawler, Donald W.; Leader, Kent E.; Longeteig, Wynne M.; Lunders, Howard E.; Lyons, Warren; Miller, John G. Jr.; Pennell, George N.; Salisbury, Wilbur; Shubert, Albert W.; Sorber, Henry A.; Tautfest, Earl W.
Nez Perce County
Alford, George G.; Armstrong, Bernard F.; Baldwin, Eugene L.; Barnes, Eugene L.; Blackeagle, Clifford; Brasch, Ernest F.; Broncheau, Phillip; Campbell, George W. Jr.; Campbell, John H.; Cook, John A.; Copeland, Robert E.; Dahl, Richard N.; Day, Ernest A. Jr.; Dodson, Russell R.; Earp, Irvie E.; Eastman, Hazen D.; Elmore, Carrol E.; Ewing, Charles W.; Ford, Harvey L.; Gatherer, Robert E.; Gordon, John H. Jr.; Gould, Aaron R.; Graham, Evan J.; Graham, Henry E.; Ham, Donald W.; Heaton, Roy N.; Heitman, Erwin L.; Heitman, Martin W.; Houde, Leslie J.; Hulbert, Clarence B.; Kane, Dan E.; Kennedy, Jack; Knepper, Allan W.; La Rue, Bert E.; Lange, Ernest J.; Lawrence, Carrol H.; McClelland, K.B.; McGee, Elwyn K.; McIver, Earl C.; McKennan, Robert I.; McNichols, John E.; Mill, Tyler S.; Miller, Frederick M.; Morisset, Gordon D.; Mortimore, Buford E.; Mudd, George E.; Mosher, James K.; Nesbitt, Lott; Ormiston, Phyllis E.; Perkins, Robert E.; Phillips, James A.; Pratt, John D; .Pratt, Philip W. Jr.; Russell, Clarence E.; Samuels, Eugene D.; Sherman, Kenneth F.; Spence, George Taylor, Alex A.; Thiessen, Sidney C.; Waite, Claude H.; Walcott, Raymond E.; Webb, Charles F.; Yeager, Melvin.
Washington
Asotin County
Anderson, Thomas G.; Baumeister, Edwin J.; Betts, Russell A.; Britton, Eugene W.; Buce, Charles R.; Code, Dale R.; Erickson, Roland V.; Fishburn, Fred R.; Frazier, Irven L.; Greer, Philip I.; Huffman, Harold F.; McConnell, C.A.; McLaughlin, H.W.; Morgan, Clarence W.; Nussbaum, Edward Jr.; Pepper, Norman A.; Peterson, Louis; Pfiefer, Raymond C.; Pinson, Donald H.; Rock, Charles D.; Sanford, Ronald J.; Sherer, Michael; Snider, Donald E.; Snyder, Clarence Z.; Way, Harland R.
Garfield County
Adams, Robert H.; Baldwin, Marvin A.; Gentry, William H.; Kennington, Dale O.; Kimble, Roy E.; Kralman, John L.; McCanse, William W.
Whitman County
Abernathy, William E.; Alleman, Allen E.; Baker, Raymond E.; Billingsley, Ben W.; Braman, Lawrence F.; Burgess, Harland F.; Burgess, Walter K.; Burton, Claude; Callison, William K.; Camp, Leland R.; Carroll, Darwin J.; Carter, John B.; Christian, Louis K.; Druffel, Leroy R.; Edes, Alfred W.; Faires, Harold D.; French, Kenneth P.; Gould, Jack P.; Gregory, Charles R.; Heitstuman, Thomas B.; Hull, Charles T.; Huntley, Eugene L.; Kerr, Lee D.; Kirpes, Clifford J.; Kohler, Roy C.; Lightle, James W.; Lynch, Francis J.; Mathiesen, Glen E.; Matzger, Charles W.; McCalder, Robert W.; McIntyre, Clyde; Meyer, Forrest E.; Miles, Clifford O.; Miller, Eugene D.; Mohr, Gerald E.; Payne, Buell F.; Redinger, Arnold A.; Rock, Harold R.; Schreiber, Roger W.; Smawley, Wilbur K.; Sorrells, Dallas H.; Stanke, Dorothy M.; Steiger, Edward H.; Stover, Wilbur E.; Walters, Virgil O.
U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard Honor Roll
Idaho
Barziloski, Veto — Moscow; Biddison, Charles L. — Kendrick; Blankenship, Cleo — Kendrick; Bothum, Frank W. Jr. — Kamiah; Brown, William H. — Elk River; Chandler, Jack O. — Grangeville; Glenn, Harold C. — Juliaetta; Helm, Richard E. — Riggins; Hogue, Milton G. — Lewiston; Jacobs, Richard W. — Cottonwood; Johnson, Melvin E. — Stites; Keller, James B. — Lewiston; Koontz, Floyd L. — Lewiston; La Rue, Nels M. — Lewiston; Marks, Alvin R. — Kooskia; McGree, Thomas O. — Grangeville; McMillen, James D. - Winchester; Myers, Amos D. — Grangeville; Neff, Mack C. — Lewiston; Nichols, Joseph L. — Green Creek; Piche, Lee — Lewiston; Pinkston, John P. — Orofino; Rice, Jack E. — Pollock; Rosenau, Howard A. — Genesee; Small, Richard M. — Lewiston; Smith, Theodore A. — Lewiston; Walters, Kenneth J. — Lewiston.
Washington
Baker, Glenn H. — Colfax; Breithaupt, Marion W. — Colfax; Cattron, James D. — Clarkston; Cole, Harry L. Jr. — Pullman; Cox, Pearlin G. — Palouse; Hicks, Elmer O. — Garfield; Holman, William I. Jr. — Clarkston; Jackson, Robert A. — Garfield; Kaiser, Laurence H. — Endicott; Kromm, Robert — Endicott; Ramsden, Marvin L. — Anatone; Redfern, Floyd J. — Tekoa; Savitz, Charles W. — Tekoa; Thomas, Jack T. — Oakesdale; Wheeler, Robert L. — Garfield.