Aspiring rodeo stars had the opportunity to learn from one of the best in the industry during a two-day roping clinic in Lewiston.
Eight-time world champion calf roper Joe Beaver taught about 20 participants how to fine-tune their skills for tie-down and breakaway roping events.
During the first day of the clinic on Saturday, participants practiced roping dummies at Hammond Ranch before they moved on to roping live calves from horseback.
“Joe is an incredible teacher. He’s helping these kids perfect their skills,” said organizer Tracy Hammond. “He’s a big deal. He worked his butt off to get here.”
Along with his world championship titles, Beaver qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 22 times. He was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2002. In 2014, Beaver was the fifth person to surpass $3 million in career earnings.
Throughout the event, Beaver emphasized the importance of a “handshake delivery” when releasing the rope. The strategy allows the person’s thumb to be on top of the rope,which encourages the rope to be thrown downward as the loop opens toward the target.
“It’s so simple, but we make it so hard,” Beaver said about the technique.
As he worked with participants one-on-one throughout the day, Beaver also encouraged a quick release of the rope, since the events are timed.
“Your first good throw is your best throw, so take it,” Beaver said.
Fifteen-year-old Sloane Dahlgren received praise from Beaver on her roping throughout the day. Known for creating a larger loop than normal in her rope, Dahlgren was able to further master her technique with Beaver’s aid.
“I learned I had too much rope between my hands, and he taught me what he calls the ‘money twist’ (method), which is new to me,” Dahlgren said. “I just want to keep getting better.”
Dahlgren said learning from Beaver was a highlight of her day. She’s been perfecting her skills for about two years now and has competed in high school rodeo events.
Sawyer Fisher, of Kooskia, also picked up some new tricks. The 13-year-old has been roping for about four years.
“I improved a lot,” Fisher said. “He taught me how to open my hand and look through my loop.”
Unlike Dahlgren, Fisher didn’t know who Beaver was when he first learned about the clinic. After researching him on YouTube, Fisher couldn’t wait for the first day of the clinic to begin.
“I got really excited that he was coming,” Fisher said.
Beaver now spends his time conducting clinics and teaching the next generation of ropers after his successful rodeo career.
