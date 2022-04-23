OROFINO — The University of Idaho Extension in Clearwater County is offering a workshop on owning and managing cattle from 8 a.m. to noon May 3.
The class will be held at the Ponderosa Restaurant at 220 Michigan Ave. in Orofino. Cost of the class is $10 per person.
The program, headed by Idaho County Extension Agent Jim Church, will review how to manage and utilize pasture and rangeland that can improve grassland health, control weeds and reduce wildfire risk by reducing fire fuels.
Owning cattle can also be a way of gaining additional income from rural property and grazing cattle can qualify property owners for tax categories that lower valuation and reduce property tax bills.
The workshop is aimed for landowners with little or no experience owning and managing cattle.
Topics include infrastructure and equipment, economics, do’s and don’ts of buying and selling cattle, including direct sales to consumers, basics of cattle breeds, grazing management 101 and other issues.
Anyone wishing to register online may visit uidaho.edu/clearwater-events, email clearwater@uidaho.edu or call (208) 476-4434.