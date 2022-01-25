An online workshop for managing Douglas fir beetles with pheromones will be held Feb. 10 via Zoom.
The University of Idaho Extension, Idaho Department of Lands and the U.S. Forest Service are offering a half-day program designed to answer forest owners’ and managers’ most common questions about Douglas fir beetle biology and a pheromone known as MCH. The program is from 1-4 p.m. and there is no fee to attend. Pre-program registration is required by Feb. 3 and is available at uidaho.edu/MCH.
Pheromones are semiochemicals that insects and other animals use to signal each other. Bark beetles react to pheromones emitted by their species to determine whether to attack a given tree or move on to another.
Scientists have been researching pheromones for decades to identify those that could be synthesized artificially and used to manage the behavior of insects. Bark beetles cause significant mortality in Northwest forests, especially in years following major windstorms.
Anyone needing technical assistance to register or access the course resources may contact Audra Cochran at audrac@uidaho.edu. For more information, contact Chris Schnepf at cschneph@uidaho.edu.