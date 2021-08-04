Working like a dog

Missy, a 1½-year-old border collie-Australian shepherd mix, grabs a piece of wood from a puddle she was cooling off in as her owner, Allen Messick, right, of K&G Construction, works with a crew on building a new deck in front of Talkington Hall on the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston on Tuesday afternoon. Lewiston saw an official high temperature of 103 Tuesday, marking the 19th triple-digit day this summer. The city’s all-time record for most 100-degree days in a year is 27, which has happened three times, in 1938, ‘39 and ‘42, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region