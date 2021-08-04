Working like a dog

Missy, a 1½-year-old border collie-Australian shepherd mix, grabs a piece of wood from a puddle she was cooling off in as her owner, Allen Messick, right, of K&G Construction, works with a crew on building a new deck in front of Talkington Hall on the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston on Tuesday afternoon. Lewiston saw an official high temperature of 103 Tuesday, marking the 19th triple-digit day this summer. The city’s all-time record for most 100-degree days in a year is 27, which has happened three times, in 1938, ’39 and ’42, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane. The forecast may be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

