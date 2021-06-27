OROFINO — Long, parched grasses and dry brush covered the hillside where a group of teens recently was at work, providing just the right conditions for a wildfire capable of scorching thousands of acres, along with homes and outposts, in its path.
“We’ve had a really dry year, and we haven’t had much rain,” Marissa Larson, a crew member with the Clearwater Basin Youth Conservation Corps, said. “The fire risk is going to be a lot more intense than it normally would be.”
Nearly a year ago, the culmination of three separate fires, together dubbed the Sunnyside Complex Wildfire, wove rapidly through the land southwest of Orofino. As winds picked up, the fire spread faster, burning more than 4,000 acres before being contained.
Now, the homes and structures spared from last year’s fires are faced with the same threat.
Larson is one of a few dozen teenagers working alongside professionals from the U.S. Forest Service, Army Corps of Engineers, National Park Service, Idaho Firewise and others to complete projects like fire mitigation, trail maintenance and stream restoration in the Clearwater Valley this summer.
To reduce risk should another fire in the area take hold, two of the youth crews met at a private property near Sunnyside Fire District to clean up pine needles, trim grasses and cut down trees, all free of charge to the homeowner, who works at the local hospital and doesn’t have time for all the cleanup herself.
Much of the area surrounding the property was still blackened from last season’s wildfires.
“When you’re out here doing fire stuff, you could be saving a house,” Larson said. “It’s nice to feel like you’re actually helping people.”
The program, through the Clearwater Basin Collaborative, groups 16- to 18-year-olds interested in natural resource careers into crews for eight weeks spanning June through August where they learn firsthand about land management.
Richard Norton, an educator in the outdoor classroom, has served as a crew leader with the program for eight years. He leads by example, showing the students what to do and imparting wisdom along the way.
“The beauty is that last day of the season when you see where these kids go from being timid, first job kind of kids to seasoned veterans,” Norton said. “At that point, there’s a lot they can do. The confidence level is outstanding.”
Norton chopped down ponderosa pines in front of the Orofino property with a chain saw while crew members carried logs away and stacked them for firewood. Others cut down tall grasses and cleared out small trees and shrubs from the perimeter where fire embers could potentially collect and cause the home to ignite.
“Fire tends to come uphill, and this property has a downward slope,” Norton said. “We want to reduce all those fuels on the lower side to keep the temperature down — less fuel to burn.”
According to Norton, roughly 20 percent of his crews end up pursuing a career in natural resources. Among those who have, many now work as firefighters in the community.
“Most of these kids will not go into natural resources; it’s too hard. But others will,” he said. “We try to get those likely candidates the most education and exposure to all of this with the hopes it’ll pay off in the long term.”
Tommas Scheline already gained some of the experience needed for the program by spending previous summers working on fences with his dad.
“We had to cut trees down every now and then,” Scheline said. “This was nothing new, but it’s nice to be out in the forest.”
The high school senior hopes his current job leads to a position as a lumberjack or fire ranger perched in a tower.
While roughly 85 percent of wildfires in the U.S. are caused by humans, sometimes, during summer storms, lightning can strike and start a fire naturally.
According to crew leader Cary Foster, who spent several years fighting wildfires in southern Idaho, lookout systems have satellites capable of finding each strike sent down by a lightning storm. Wildfires caused by humans, however, are much more difficult to control.
“We can be on top of lightning strikes pretty darn quick,” Foster said. “Where human beings interface with fire — we don’t have anything to monitor that.”
Wildfire season in the U.S. has been dramatically expanded by human-started fires.
A study published by the National Academy of Sciences analyzed more than 1.5 million government records of wildfires spanning 1992-2012 and found humans have more than tripled the length of the typical wildfire season, particularly in the spring.
“Although climate change has likely enabled a portion of the increase in wildfire activity, the direct role of people in increasing wildfire activity has been largely overlooked,” the study states. “Ignitions caused by human activities are a substantial driver of overall fire risk to ecosystems and economies.”
Many wildfires are caused by debris burning, campfires left smoldering or cigarettes discarded carelessly, according to Idaho Firewise. They’ve also been ignited from less common causes, Foster says, like a fallen power line or broken-down car on the side of the road.
Just three elements are needed: heat, fuel and oxygen.
“Tradition has really changed,” Foster said. “There were fires getting away from people in April and May, even before we entered the season.”
Idaho is one of a few outliers, along with states like Colorado and Nevada, where around 30 percent of wildfires are human-caused. In the state of Washington, about 70 percent of wildfires are human-caused.
Fire season used to end in October, Foster said, but it’s now been extended closer to November.
“We’re in a fire-dominant ecosystem around here,” he said.
Foster hopes to recruit more students interested in natural resources to stay and work in the area after graduation. Through the program, the teenagers learn about what public lands are and who manages them.
“Local resource managers have realized that our youth are leaving,” he said. “So, this plays a big role in trying to keep some of our locals here working in resource management.”
As part of their training, Foster had the crews make a Firewise assessment of the property noting all the flammable materials before they began the work of clearing it out. Most of the time, the assessment is already done, so this required the students to do some extra thinking in advance.
“All of us take public lands so much for granted,” Foster said. “But we get to be the ones lucky enough to take a real stewardship over it.”
Crew member Emma Knapton graduates high school next year and is planning to make a frame-by-frame video demonstrating fire risk assessment for her senior project.
The daughter of a forest ranger in Kooskia, Knapton hopes to combine her love of the outdoors with a passion for animation.
“It’s nice to help somebody out,” she said. “Potentially, this person’s house could burn down, but she just needed a little bit of extra help.”
