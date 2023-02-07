BOISE — Following the longest floor debate of the year Monday, a divided Idaho House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill that would provide $8,500 workforce training grants to Idaho high school graduates to put toward career training.

Legislators spent more than two hours debating House Bill 24 straight through their lunch hour before voting 36-34 to pass the bill. Had just one of the 70 members of the Idaho House changed their yes vote to a no, the bill would have failed on a tie vote.