Workers clear trees from Clarkston’s Sixth Street

Trees along Clarkston’s Sixth Street have been removed after ongoing safety and maintenance issues.
Public Works Director Kevin Poole said as many as 20 trees were taken out from Chestnut to Diagonal streets on Sixth Street on Tuesday and Wednesday and the spaces they used to occupy have been filled in with cement.
“The bare dirt just wasn’t safe for wheelchairs,” he said, and now the sidewalk will be safer and more accessible to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In 2019, the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce polled business owners in the area and more than 80 percent wanted the trees removed. Not only did the trees damage the sidewalk, curbs and gutters but also dropped sap, leaves and other debris, so the city made the decision to remove the trees this week.
“We wanted to get trees removed and the sidewalk poured in before the Christmas Parade,” Poole said.
However, Poole didn’t rule out the return of trees in the area. He’s identified about five species of trees that are more suitable for streets and sidewalks and don’t drop as much waste. Property owners can enter into an agreement with the city to be responsible for maintenance of the trees, as well as constructing a 6-foot-by-6-foot tree grate.
“I’m not saying there will never be trees,” Poole said, but fixing the sidewalk was a first step to making the location safer. Now the city and chamber can discuss plans for the downtown area, including the possible return of trees.
