Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
OROFINO — At last, at last, the city of Orofino has found a contractor to begin removal of the trees on both sides of the runway, required by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The following bids were approved by the Orofino City Council on Feb. 25 for the Airport Improvement and Runway Safety Area projects:
The obstruction removal contract was awarded to American Pioneering Excavator and Drilling Inc., from Kamiah, for the lowest bid of five contractors at $154,000, and substantially beneath the TD&H Engineering estimate of $230,000. The second contract for the Runway Safety Area project was awarded to Crea Construction Inc., of Lewiston, with the lowest of six bids submitted at $57,458, $6,358 higher than the engineer’s estimate of $51,100.
Both bids were accepted contingent on the available funding and concurrence of the FAA.
The following agenda item under correspondence to the city, was notification of concurrence from FAA for the award to accept the bids. Removal of the trees is to begin Friday.
— Elizabeth Morgan, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday
DW athletic combine meeting focuses on new mascot
WAITSBURG, Wash. — While there were a number of items on the docket for the monthly Dayton-Waitsburg Athletic Combine Committee (DWACC) meeting on Feb. 24, over an hour was spent discussing the recent procedure used in choosing a new team mascot, concluding with the choice of the DW Wolfpack by Dayton and Waitsburg high school student bodies at the Feb. 14 election.
The committee chose to put the adoption of the mascot on hold. This came after the high schools had voted for DW Wolfpack and both the Dayton and Waitsburg school boards voted to ratify the students’ choice. It was never clarified how, when and who will ultimately approve a new mascot during the combine meeting. At the conclusion of the meeting the athletic combine of Dayton-Waitsburg still did not have an official mascot.
Without a formal vote, the committee chose not to set aside the student vote entirely and start over. The group didn’t want to appear to be undermining the students’ effort in this whole process, but rather agreed to send it back to the four Associated Student Body groups and their advisers. The committee has asked that each of the advisers and members of the ASBs write at least four sentences about their thoughts on how they felt the process went regarding the choosing of the DW Wolfpack.
The deadline for this process is March 4 and only the principals will know the names of the respondents before it is shared with the members of the committee. If the process is viewed to have proceeded acceptably by the ASB, then the logo stage of the mascot approval for DW Wolfpack will proceed and the issue of the new mascot will be closed. However, if the students felt there was any sort of impropriety in the process, the committee will meet and decide what to do next, including the possibility of a new vote.
— Dave Schreindl, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday