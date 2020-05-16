Work resumes on Winchester hill passing lane

WINCHESTER — Construction of a passing lane at the top of the Winchester hill on U.S. Highway 95 has resumed, and workers are taking a few extra precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Megan Sausser, spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Transportation, said the contractor, M.A. DeAtley Construction Inc. of Lewiston, and the subcontractors “are all taking extra precautions on the job site to maintain the health of their crews. Workers are staying 6 feet apart, meetings are now held virtually, hand sanitizer is being supplied to employees in generous quantities and equipment used by multiple operators is being cleaned frequently.”
The $27 million Winchester hill activity is the second of a two-phase project. The first phase extending the passing lane near Culdesac was completed in 2016 and cost $1.2 million. The current work started last spring and is expected to be finished this fall. When that happens, there will be a complete passing lane from the southernmost railroad bridge on the highway to the Winchester cutoff, which covers the steepest part of the route.
Besides the work on the hill, the highway will be repaved from Webb Road to Aspen Lane in Lapwai, and from Mission Creek Road to Old Winchester Grade in Culdesac.
Sausser said the project is on schedule for completion sometime in October. Paving will begin in September, followed by some touch-up work on signage and guardrails.
“One mile of the heavy earth work was completed last year,” Sausser said. “And another mile will be done this year. In the next couple weeks, crews will start placing components for the fish-friendly bottomless culverts. Some of the rock that was blasted in the canyon earlier will be used to fill in by the culverts.”
She added that the hourlong blasting closures that drivers experienced over the past year are largely done.
“We are transitioning to shorter daytime closures, about five to 15 minutes, for smaller blasts. Later in the year, we may see a return to the longer, nighttime closures, but for now drivers only need to plan extra time for shorter closures.”
Curtis Arnzen, project engineer for the Winchester hill construction, has said that the work last year involved replacing five bridges consisting of 11-foot-wide culverts. Although the culverts were partly intended to help steelhead navigate the creek, Arnzen said the old culverts had reached the end of their design life and needed to be replaced.
This year’s work involved replacing four more bridges, or culverts, and some rock blasting will be needed.
Transportation officials have estimated that this stretch of highway serves about 3,000 vehicles per day and it is anticipated to increase to about 4,740 vehicles per day in the next 20 years. The project will also reduce congestion and delays along the corridor and improve mobility and economic opportunity.
This section of Highway 95 serves a significant amount of Idaho’s logging and agriculture industries as well as regional commerce, the transportation department said. By 2027, the transportation department plans to have a completed passing lane between Winchester and Culdesac for an estimated cost of $50 million.
