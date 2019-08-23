POWELL — Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest visitors should be prepared to encounter heavy truck traffic and experience delays on several Forest Service roads near here during road work associated with the North Side Powell forest health improvement project.
Starting Monday and lasting about five weeks, crews will be working on Forest Service roads 567, 567A, 567B, 567E, 5609, 5609A, 5621, 5621A and 75652 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The work will include reconstruction, reconditioning and culvert replacement. Delays may last as long as four hours at culvert replacement sites. Forest Service officials recommend visitors be prepared with extra food, water and fuel during their travel on the roads, and to consult National Forest maps for alternative routes to their destination.
The North Side Powell project is designed to improve forest health, wildlife habitat and aquatic habitat within the Wendover Creek drainage.
More information is available by contacting the Kooskia Ranger Station at (208) 926-4274 or the Lolo Pass Visitor Center at (208) 942-3113.