With its muddy trenches and a deep pit that resembles a bomb crater, the project to overhaul the Lewiston wastewater treatment plant in North Lewiston looks like a set from the Oscar-nominated film “1917.”
But thankfully, crews from Williams Brothers Construction in Spokane aren’t fighting a battle on par with World War I. The biggest foe thus far in their work on the $34 million, bond-funded effort has been wet weather that has turned the dirt around the construction site into soupy mud the consistency of chocolate pudding.
City Engineering Projects Supervisor Joe Kaufman said the soggy conditions haven’t yet put off the schedule for the project, which got into full swing in November after 90 percent of voters approved bond issues for the wastewater treatment plant, as well as the city’s water treatment plant in East Lewiston.
Construction on the wastewater plant is expected to last about two and a half years, putting the estimated completion in the spring of 2022. The water treatment plant overhaul will come later.
Kaufman said the plant is able to keep chugging along during such a large disruption because of a carefully planned order of operations that uses its redundancies to keep processing wastewater in certain areas, while other areas are offline for construction.
“You just keep shifting,” he said of the orchestrated operation.
Lewiston Public Works Director Chris Davies gave the city council the first of what will become regular updates on the project at Monday’s meeting. After mobilizing in November, the contractor demolished various facilities and started stockpiling materials on the site.
Mobilization continued into December, and work to excavate for a new clarifier tank got underway. The clarifiers are large, circular concrete tanks that allow solids to settle out of the city’s wastewater. The current configuration has two primary and two secondary clarifiers, while the overhauled plant will have three of each.
Davies also told the council about work to build “dewatering wells” in December that move groundwater out of the site.
“As you know, the plant is next to the river and some of those excavations are down about 15 to 20 feet,” Davies said. “We need to dewater the site so that they can continue to excavate.”
New screw presses were also placed in their building, and will be activated in a few weeks once their supporting infrastructure is complete. The presses remove water from the solids produced by the treatment process so the solids can be hauled away for use by Clearwater Composting in East Lewiston.
Video of the presses being installed may be viewed on the city website at cityoflewiston.org. Other work in progress includes cutting large hatches into the concrete walls of the plant’s digester tanks. The tanks help break down wastewater through biological processes, and the hatches will make cleaning and maintenance far safer and easier, Kaufman said.
Finally, a large equipment storage building has been framed and partly roofed on the plant’s southwestern edge.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.