STITES — “We want to create an attractive place for community residents and passersby to stop and to gather,” said Gerry Cathey, of Stites.
Construction began on a new community park at the vacant lot on the corner of Main and Bridge streets. Jason Fisher and crew poured a concrete pad and sidewalks, according to Cathey, a member of the Stites Community Park Committee. The Stites Community Center stood on the city-owned lot from the early 1960s until it was condemned and torn down in 1996, according to Cathey.
A group of community-minded Stites residents began working on the park project a year ago after pitching the park idea to Stites City Council and staff. In addition to Cathey, group members include Debbie Howard, Diane Fitting, Jerry and Trudi Morse, Lynn Churchill, Eve Mireles, along with city staff Karen Braun, Paul Jones and Mike Goodwin.
After the city of Stites provided seed money for the project, Avista Corp., Freedom Northwest Credit Union and the Valley Garden Club donated money toward the park project, according to Cathey. The 50 foot by 100 foot park will include a 20 foot by 20 foot picnic shelter, Stites history interpretive signs, picnic tables, benches, a community Christmas tree and other landscaping.
An Arbor Day foundation grant will pay for the trees while Freedom Northwest will donate several metal benches. Since the city park next to the river includes a public restroom, one will not be included at the new park.
“Students from Nezperce High School will construct a metal cut-out sign identifying Stites,” said Cathey.
Cathey hopes the park will be an attractive addition to Stites and provide a sheltered gathering place.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Meadows Valley takes steps so band can play on
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — It was hard to see Alden Fisher or his saxophone during band practice at Meadows Valley High School last week. Both were swathed in cloth to allow indoor band practice while still protecting against the spread of COVID-19.
After MV’s spring concert was canceled earlier this year because of COVID-19, Band Director Jeff Parnett was determined to make sure the show goes on this school year.
“I’ve never missed a concert, except for last year’s spring concert, and it just took me out,” said Parnett, 68, now in his 38th year at MV. “It’s just I love it here. It’s my school, my family, my home.”
Parnett’s 60 band students have been outfitted with specialized masks and instrument coverings that allow the band to play in accordance with precautions recommended by health officials.
Each student’s band face mask has a slit cut into it that allows students to play instruments while remaining masked up.
Meanwhile, customized instrument coverings filter air being blown through trumpets, saxophones, clarinets and other instruments used by band members.
The coverings are made of cotton and microfiber strapped to the instruments with Velcro and feature zipper hand pouches to allow access to finger adjustments.
“Safety first, then success,” Parnett said of the innovations. “That’s what it’s about. The show must go on. However we can do it, we’re going to do it.”
The specialized coverings were handmade by local resident Sue Foster, who donated her time and materials to make more than 60 slitted face masks and about 50 instrument coverings.
Parnett has seen similar precautions adopted by other band programs, but not with as much style.
“I saw one saxophone covering that was basically a potato sack over a horn,” he said. “Ours have character, ours are really cool.”
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday