KAMIAH — The historic Lolo Motorway CCC Road, built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, will get repairs at locations along a 34-mile stretch on the Lochsa Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.
Heavy equipment will be brought to the site this coming week, and work will being the week of Aug. 24. No road closures are anticipated, but those traveling the route should expect delays, the news release said.
The project is expected to improve drivability for the average SUV driver while retaining the rugged nature of the road. This will be done by repairing stormwater runoff damage to the road surface and ditch, and reconditioning the driving surface on Forest Service Road 500. Culverts and drivable dips will also be repaired or replaced.
Work on the historic routes in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest began four years ago. More work is planned in the next few years, the news release said.
The project is being funded by the Forest Service, with assistance from an Idaho Parks and Recreation Road and Bridge Fund grant.